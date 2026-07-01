Policy with purpose: How Danny Muñoz is humanizing the justice system

After surviving a life-altering tragedy, the Bay Area-raised “Double Bear” is using his lived experience and a Berkeley education to attack the root causes of systemic injustice.

Interview by Ammie Giang; article by Ashley Villanueva

Danny Munoz in a graduation cap and gown with leis, posing in front of the Goldman School of Public Policy sign at UC Berkeley. Photo courtesy Danny Munoz.

In 2016, Danny Muñoz was at a crossroads that few survive. After being shot five times in a gang-related incident, he spent his recovery in deep reflection. He had lived a life on the margins: navigating poverty, addiction, and cycles of incarceration since he was a juvenile. In that moment of survival, he found a new drive: the desire to deter the next generation from the same path.

“I decided to come back to school and put myself in a position that would help deter young people from communities like mine from similar outcomes, or worse,” Danny says.

Today, Danny is a "Double Bear" (Sociology ’23, MPP ’25) and a Senior Policy Analyst with Legal Services for Prisoners with Children (LSPC). His journey from graveyard shifts at Home Depot to drafting statewide legislation is a testament to the power of resilience and the transformative resources of UC Berkeley.

Finding the deeper root

Danny began his academic journey at Chabot College, where he maintained a 4.0 GPA and served as commencement speaker. When he arrived at UC Berkeley, he didn't just want a degree; he wanted a toolkit for systemic change.

Initially, Danny thought he would become a social worker or a life coach. But a conversation with a mentor from Berkeley Underground Scholars changed everything.

“I started to learn that even though I wanted to support young people, I would just be a ‘band-aid’ to the problem,” Danny explains. “Policy showed me how I could attack the root of the problem through legislation.”

He declared a minor in Public Policy and eventually earned his Master’s from the Goldman School of Public Policy. During his time at Cal, programs like NAVCAL helped him build the social capital necessary to navigate the rigors of a top-tier university. “At Berkeley,” he says simply, “I found purpose.”

The struggle of the transition

Even with his academic success, the transition from student to professional was not a straight line. Danny is refreshingly honest about the "bleak" months following his graduation in 2023. While waiting for the right policy role, he worked manual labor jobs to provide for his household.

“The imposter syndrome came back,” he admits. “I was unloading trucks and stocking shelves, wondering: Did I waste the last seven years? Am I good enough? Are people seeing something my imposter syndrome believed was there the whole time?”

The breakthrough came when a mentor reached out with a job posting at LSPC. It was the perfect landing spot: an organization dedicated to restoring the dignity of incarcerated people and reunifying families.

Danny testifying before Assembly Public Safety Hearing 2026. Photo courtesy: Danny Munoz.

Policy with purpose

Now based in Oakland, Danny is a key player in a coalition fighting for a more humane justice system. He is currently working on AB 2499, which addresses climate justice within state prisons, specifically mitigating the effects of extreme heat in outdated facilities.

He is also a vocal advocate for AB 1646, known as the "Hugs Act." The bill seeks to allow incarcerated youth to have physical contact with their parents during visits. “Just because they’re incarcerated doesn’t mean they’re not still children,” Danny says. “They still need that affection and the touch of their loved ones.”

A legacy of walking through doors

Danny continues to serve as a life coach for young people in his community, serving as living proof that a different future is possible. For him, legacy isn’t about glory; it’s about his family.

“It’s all about my children,” he says. “I want to create generational wealth and instill good values in them. I want to make an impact on this world and create a better opportunity for my family.”

When asked what advice he has for Berkeley students from non-traditional backgrounds, his message is rooted in the same mentorship that saved him: “We can present resources and give opportunities, but if you don’t walk through the door, nothing’s going to change. Believe in the person who is there to support you. If they open the door for you, walk through it. Put one foot in front of the other, and you’ll find your path.”